For too many people today, a political party has become something that causes us to look at the sky, shake our fists and grumble about characters in the national news. That’s not really what a political party is though — at least not what it’s supposed to be.
A political party is not the government itself, it’s not a campaign for a particular politician, and it’s not a top-down national organization either. A party is a private group of like-minded people who work together to advance their values politically. At its core, a political party is a grassroots association consisting of you and your neighbors. Working together with others sharing similar ideologies, citizens choose leaders and form organizations — usually consisting of volunteer precinct officers elected from each neighborhood. These local leaders then collaborate to form regional, state and even national structures. They also debate, publish and maintain a written party platform and then work to fill government offices with those who support that platform. If functioning correctly, the values and party leaders chosen in your own neighborhood form the foundation that makes up a political party top to bottom.
Unfortunately, in many counties across Idaho (and other states), that local grassroots organization just described, is nearly non-existent — or so obscure as to appear extinct. In many cases, party bosses and politicians are actually happy to keep things that way. If their own party is nothing but a local rubberstamp, they never have to worry about job security or criticism. These people will gladly see us shake our fists at the evening news and do nothing because when their foundation (i.e. the local organization) is dormant or controlled by cronies, their powerful positions are relatively safe.
Fortunately, Bonneville County has one of the more active Republican parties in Idaho. There are representatives participating from virtually every neighborhood precinct, and often these positions are even contested with multiple volunteers willing to serve as party officers. Our local Republican Party meets every month in Bonneville County, and it’s so well attended that we’ve recently moved to a larger venue. There is lively debate about strategies, candidates and platform principles. We affect outsized influence on the subsequent layers of our party — helping to shape the state platform, adjust organizational bylaws, and select both party and government representatives.
A political party is not Joe Biden or Donald Trump — it’s you and your neighbors working together to advance good principles written in the platform that your party stands for. Effecting change in our society takes hard work and organization. Though many conservatives think of ourselves as rugged individualists, we really can’t do it all on our own. The organization matters and nowhere more than on the local level. Freedom isn’t free, and one of its costs is working together with like-minded people to advance good principles through a political party.
The work to do is right here. You can and should do more than shake your fist at the sky while complaining about politics. To advance the great principles of the Republican platform, we must make a difference starting right here in Bonneville County.