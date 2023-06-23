The waters have become so muddy over the years when trying to determine what the Idaho GOP stands for. The reality is that it isn’t easy to understand the vision or even to buy that one exists when looking at their efforts. What is clear is the effort to use hate and constantly point out disdain for anything that mildly resembles forward progress. Really what I am saying is — do the leaders of the Idaho GOP no longer know what they believe?

Dan Barker

Looking back at the political battles stemming back to the late 1960s, the landscape changed so quickly, with a new effort to oppose the liberal movement instead of looking to achieve office through the traditional means of winning an election. Ron Rankin splashed into Idaho to escape California and locate a potential utopia for right-wing zealots. Building on this nontraditional approach to Idaho politics, the introduction of money to block what they called “liberalism” had begun. A California businessman named William Penn Patrick was running a pyramid scheme to fund and create a fight against liberalism in other states. A charge the Koch brothers would later take up. These certainly are not the last GOP carpetbaggers in Idaho’s history.

Dan Barker is a leadership consultant and the vice chair of the Bonneville County Democratic Central Committee.

