When our Founding Fathers gave us the United States Constitution, it contained no provision for Congress to tax income. That all changed on Feb. 25, 1913, when Secretary of State Philander C. Knox certified ratification of the 16th Amendment that allowed Congress to tax income. Today, federal income tax rates start at 10% and go as high as 37%. The Social Security and Medicare tax is another 15.3%. Employers pay a portion of this for the employee. But for the self-employed, this means some people are paying as little as 25.3% and as high as 52.3%.

Bryan Smith
Buy Now

Bryan Smith

How were 38 states persuaded that imposing a federal tax on income was a good idea?

Bryan Smith serves as the state committeeman for the Bonneville County Republican Central Committee.

Tags

Recommended for you