The Bonneville County Republicans’ Lincoln Day Gala was this past Saturday in Idaho Falls, hosted at Melaleuca headquarters. Unfortunately, the event did not embody the spirit of its original namesake, Abraham Lincoln. Instead of embracing the ideals that used to characterize the Republican Party in the 1800s, it instead focused on the values that the current GOP seems most interested in — hate and exclusiveness.

The Bonneville County GOP pulled out all the stops to make this year’s event the new standard for a “grifters banquet.” Previous years’ keynote speakers like Candace Owens and Dinesh D’Souza were minor leaguers to the heavy hitters they brought in this year. The Bonneville County GOP worked hard to host their guests free by encouraging local business owners to sponsor. However, the organizers were almost paying for citizens to attend by Thursday of last week. At the very least, the whole thing was an egregious example of blowing money during inflation while ushering in poor community examples for people to look up to.

Dan Barker is a leadership management consultant and the vice chair for the Bonneville County Democratic Central Committee.

