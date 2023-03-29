Guest opinions in this newspaper opposing education choice came from a Bonneville County Democrat and establishment Republican legislators. That should tell you something. Both do the bidding of and are aligned with the Idaho Education Association and the Idaho Association of Commerce and Industry.

They protect the existing system because it benefits them, and not the students. They lie and distort facts about school choice to capture campaign contributions to stay in office and acquire power while our kids languish in schools where most kids graduate without the proper knowledge to read, write, do math and understand history.

Doyle Beck is the elected chairman of Legislative District 32 in the Idaho Republican Party.

