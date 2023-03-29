Guest opinions in this newspaper opposing education choice came from a Bonneville County Democrat and establishment Republican legislators. That should tell you something. Both do the bidding of and are aligned with the Idaho Education Association and the Idaho Association of Commerce and Industry.
They protect the existing system because it benefits them, and not the students. They lie and distort facts about school choice to capture campaign contributions to stay in office and acquire power while our kids languish in schools where most kids graduate without the proper knowledge to read, write, do math and understand history.
They protect the existing education system because it’s in that system where kids are indoctrinated into believing that America is racist and gender is fluid.
In their article, Reps. Raymond, Furniss, Wheeler, Erickson, Mickelsen, Raybould and Weber, with Sens. Burtenshaw, Harris, Cook and Lent ask, “How do we account for where and how parents will spend your taxpayer dollars?”
My answer is: How do you do that now? We’ve poured billions into our government-run schools with the same bad results. There is no current accountability. School choice would provide accountability to both. I trust the parents; if they are not happy with a choice, they will move them. The government-run schools would have to step up and provide a product acceptable to parents.
Competition and free choice always provide a superior result, serving the customer. Monopolies always become self-serving, producing poor results with higher costs.
They ask, “How can we protect rural schools with fixed costs and lack of access to private schools?”
The lack of access to private schools is due to the government’s monopoly on education. Would you expect a private grocery store to turn up in a town where the only grocery store is government-run, with free food? Of course not — look at the huge disadvantage.
“How does Idaho indefinitely run two school systems without it eating through the entire public school budget?” they ask.
That’s a bogus question. Are we dumb enough to think the cost per student has to go up because you allow choice? There may be a transition cost, but history says with innovation and competition, the cost always comes down. It’s been proven by other states that school choice neither busts the bank nor detracts from the necessary funding of the government system. The claim to the contrary came from a debunked leftist think tank.
Their claim that school choice pursuits are “funded by out-of-state groups who don’t understand Idaho” is false. Parents, students and teachers from Idaho are behind the effort, with their minds and their money.
Janice Brown, the state committeewoman for the Bonneville County Democratic Party, writes that she’s “pleased” that eastern Idaho lawmakers are voting against school choice.
She says that any solution that gives parents a choice undermines the state Constitution. That’s simply not true. The Constitution charges the Legislature with creating a system. That doesn’t preclude the Legislature from having non-public schools be part of that system.
School choice is widely supported by Idahoans because we know we must do better by our kids than the status quo. There’s a lot of rhetoric against change, and the opposition, from both Democrats and Republicans, is all about protecting two very powerful special interest groups at the expense of our students.
Doyle Beck is the elected chairman of Legislative District 32 in the Idaho Republican Party.
