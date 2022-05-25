The self-avowed constitutional conservatives, such as Lawrence Wasden, Brad Little, Scott Bedke, Chuck Winder, etc., call their opposition “right-wing extremists.” What exactly does that mean? It sounds an awful lot like calling them fascists. So, let’s examine that accusation.
We know that on the left is authoritarianism, complete control of the individual by the state, whether in the form of a monarchy or dictatorship or oligarchy. Obedience is enforced by mandates and edicts. If you look at the spectrum as degrees of control by a governing body, then the right would be anarchy or lawlessness. The left includes socialism, which is state control over the means of production (businesses and corporations), and communism, which is state ownership of the means of production. Where exactly does fascism lie? Is it on the left, authoritarian, or on the right, anarchy?
Per Wikipedia (yes Wikipedia): “Fascism as an ideology is also hard to define. Originally, it referred to a totalitarian political movement linked with corporatism.” So, it is definitely an ideology on the left (since it is totalitarian or authoritarian), and it is based in corporatism. Fascism is the inverse of socialism or communism; in other words, where the means of production (corporations) control the state. It is probably this inversion of socialism that resulted in fascism being historically deemed an ideology of the right.
In drafting our Constitution, our Founding Fathers were clearly trying to balance this control spectrum, wanting to stay away from both extremes of authoritarianism on the one hand and lawlessness on the other. They wanted the balance of control to tip in favor of the individual and not a centralized governing body.
It is irrelevant whether the governing body takes over the corporations or the corporations take over the governing body. The end result is the same: an unholy alliance. The goal of this unholy alliance is to take away the free agency and choice of the individual to govern themselves.
In Idaho, our Legislature is run, by and large, by the Idaho Association of Commerce and Industry. They draft the bills that are presented by “their” legislators who then dutifully vote them into law. (If there are any questions as to who “their” legislators are just look at who funds them — follow the money. Do you really think they can live the lifestyle they do on $17,000 a year?)
If the bills are not drafted by the lobbyists, IACI tells “their” legislators how to vote on the “offensive” bill, which is why so many good bills never see the light of day. So, in Idaho our governing body is in fact the corporations, whether they be medical or educational or corporate or otherwise, albeit indirectly through IACI.
Therefore, it is apparent that the true fascists are the legislators that march to the beat of the corporate drum. These are not constitutional conservatives as they self-identify. Do not be fooled, they are not the humble servants of the people. They serve a different master.