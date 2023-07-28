David Roth

David Roth

Growing up, I always had great respect for those in the medical profession. I knew that becoming a doctor or nurse was no easy task. Doctors and nurses go through years of school and training before they’re able to care for patients

All this hard work culminated in a rewarding, respected career. People would be told to become a nurse. It was a common romantic trope to “marry a doctor.” Somewhere along the way, all of this training and practice became less important. Today, the list of people who make your health care decisions is growing longer — and your doctor is moving down the list.

David Roth is a higher education administrator and member of the Bonneville County Democratic Central Committee.

Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.