Is it sine die yet?
That’s the question many of us ask ourselves as we approach the end of the legislative sessions. And, really, there’s a good reason for it.
During the last several years, as each legislative session showcases our so-called leaders as they pass increasingly extreme bills, we wait anxiously for them to just, please, stop.
At this point, one must ask the question:
Do these legislators actually want to govern? Do they have a plan for actually helping Idahoans? Or are they just hanging out in Boise for their own aggrandizement and enjoying the health care benefits they refuse to countenance for their constituents?
I wonder about this regularly.
Many of the folks who rejected federal money for early childhood education had no qualms about taking government handouts for their own interests in the form of Paycheck Protection Program loans. Some of the same people who voted year after year against federal help with Medicaid expansion have no problem enjoying agricultural subsidies — as long as it props up their businesses.
Right now, these legislators pay lip service to education, making token gestures, hoping that we the people won’t force them into doing something substantial with the Quality Education Act ballot initiative.
The Legislature created a property tax mess in 2016 and still hasn’t addressed it six years later. Idahoans have been begging for real, honest-to-goodness affordable housing help, and our legislators are grandstanding about a culture war that does nothing but prove how extremist they are willing to be in the hopes that they can motivate their base by fear — and hold onto their seats.
Indeed, when I look at how some of our legislators vote and compare it to their stated ideals, I wonder how they can bear their hypocrisy. They make laws restricting what counties and cities can do and then blame all sorts of woes on local governments. They create problems that they have no intention of fixing and then point off into the distance and say, “Look at that scary Other over there.”
Here in District 33, we have a legislator who heads up a nonprofit claiming to be a safe place for teenagers. He claims to care about mental health, but then he co-sponsored a bill that would be harmful to some of those his organization is supposed to be helping.
If you’re in the Legislature, claiming certain ideals and priorities but going along with extremism, I’m not sure why you’re there. Why are you there if you’re not there to solve problems and govern responsibly?
Some days, it looks like sabotage. These extremists say that government is useless and then actively pass extreme and harmful legislation to prove their point. And sometimes they stick around even longer, draining taxpayer dollars, to further make that point.
When, really, we just want them to sine die already, so we can start figuring out how to work around the harm they’ve just perpetrated on us.