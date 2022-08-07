Garden City pathologist Ryan Cole burst onto the national scene as a leading COVID-19 vaccination denier and purveyor of unproven cures in July of 2021. Speaking at a meeting of America’s Frontline Doctors, a group of COVID-19 anti-vaccination activists, Cole falsely described the life-saving vaccines as “fake,” a “clot shot” and “needle rape.” He falsely claimed that thousands had died from the vaccine.

Jim Jones

USA Today fact-checked an article in which Cole reported a “20 times increase” of cancer in vaccinated patients and found it to be “nonsense.” It could be that he has difficulty recognizing cancer because the Idaho Capital Sun reported in May that he misdiagnosed two women for cancer last year.

Jim Jones is a Vietnam combat veteran who served eight years as Idaho attorney general (1983-1991) and 12 years as a justice on the Idaho Supreme Court (2005-2017). He is currently a regular contributor to The Hill online news. He blogs at JJCommonTater.

