My name is Sandra Hokanson and I have lived in Idaho since I was 19 years old. I was born in Russia and lived in an orphanage until being adopted and brought to the United States. Because I have lived in a country where freedoms are severely restricted, I’ve developed a deep sense of pride and gratitude for the freedoms that our Constitutional Republican form of government protects. My Idaho and Idaho Falls roots run deep as my adoptive Great Uncle Skinner was the long-time Bonneville County Sherriff. I have grown to love Idaho Falls and could not imagine raising my family anywhere else.
I am happily married to my husband, Travis, who is a truck driver. We have three children, ages 15, 12 and 8. I am a proud stay-at-home mom, teach fitness classes across the valley and enjoy substitute teaching whenever I can.
I have always tried to be involved in our community. I regularly participate in a multitude of school functions, school and community fundraisers, school and community sporting events and have taught music in our elementary schools. I believe in always helping my neighbors out and being there for our community. Growing up in Russia, I witnessed firsthand the effects that limited freedoms have on the strong family values we cherish in our community. A community with strong values and free choice is essential to me. Being part of the community and making decisions for the betterment of this community is important to me; after all, I live and raise my children here.
In the last few years, I have noticed that the beliefs and values we once cherished in our community have not seemed to matter much to our city council. Our voices get drowned out. We are not heard. I am tired of our city council not listening to the public, making decisions behind closed doors, and locking us out of the process.
Our city council has not heard us as a community and has let us down. My opponent was only appointed to her position as a city council member a few short months ago but so far, she has not changed course and has continued to go along with this concerning trend.
This makes me question the leadership ability of my opponent. I care too much for our city to allow this concerning trend to continue and I promise to listen to you, my friends and neighbors and will always make sure your voices are heard. We deserve a government that includes all of us in the decision-making process. We have the right to be heard and we need a leader to be the voice for all constituents not just some. We deserve to have a leader who will protect our rights and stand firm for our values. We deserve a transparent government and someone not afraid to speak up and lead. I believe I can be that person and that’s why I am running to be your advocate on the Idaho Falls City Council. On November 2, please vote “Sandra Ann Hokanson” for Seat 2.
If you have any questions, please connect with me on Facebook Sandra Hokanson for Idaho Falls City Council or my email sandrahokanson@yahoo.com.