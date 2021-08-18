As chairman of Bonneville County’s Republican Party, I am generally proud to support our federal and state Republican representatives. Today I cannot give that support to either of our federal senators, Mike Crapo or James Risch. To say that I am outraged, shocked and disappointed is an understatement. This paper will not print the words I would like to say. Abject shame probably comes closest.
Last week saw the passage in the U.S. Senate of the Democrats’ $1.2 trillion “infrastructure” bill. That exceeds $3,600 for every man, woman, child and “other” in the entire country. The bill is 2,700 pages long — twice as long as the Bible. The bill was released to the senators only a few hours before the vote was called, so neither Crapo nor Risch even read it before they voted in favor. It is sheer lunacy for a senator to support a bill they have not read. If it is too long to read, the vote should be no.
Crapo and Risch joined 17 other Republican senators supporting this Democratic monstrosity. Only about 10% of the money goes to what sane people would consider being infrastructure, meaning roads, bridges, tunnels and power grids. Much of the rest goes to obvious payoffs to secure Republican votes for things like interstate highways for North Carolina (both senators voted in favor), Alaska and Kentucky (home state of Mitch McConnell, who also supported it). There are billions for electric busses and billions for electric charging stations. Why do we need to fund a crash test study on limousines? There is $1.35 billion for the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority, the bankrupt subway-and-bus authority of the Washington, D.C., area. I suspect the staff of some senators wanted that one. The pork goes on for 2,700 pages.
Make no mistake: We do not have money to pay for this. We already owe $29 trillion. It is all being borrowed, and repayment expected by our great-grandchildren. The day will come when they hate our generation for what we have done with their legacy. We all know it will never be repaid, at least not during the lives of Crapo and Risch. So, the senators see no need to worry. They are busy collecting donations and preparing for re-election without a care that we rubes back here in Idaho will notice they wasted another $1.2 trillion. How can we get the message to both Crapo and Risch that we know what they have done to us and our posterity and we don’t like it?
Your lives are busy because most Republicans have jobs and families, church and charity responsibilities that fill our lives. Let me make it easy. Cut out this article or print it on your computer and mail a copy to Sen. Mike Crapo, 410 Memorial Drive, Suite 204, Idaho Falls, Idaho, 83402. Let’s send hundreds and hundreds of copies. I promise you Risch will hear about all the articles sent to Crapo. Risch will know they are also for him. Include your address, and see if you hear back. Don’t hold your breath.
The question is really easy and just three words: Why senators, why? All their talk about limited government, reducing the debt and controlling spending is a lie. If I wanted a Democratic senator, I would have voted for one. My bad. I guess I did. Twice. Won’t happen again.