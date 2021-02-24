Many Idaho Falls residents may be unaware that in July 2019 the Idaho Falls City Counsel authorized the “Connecting Us, Sustaining Progress” (CUSP) program to develop ideas to maintain, sustain, and improve the range of opportunities available to Idaho Falls residents. CUSP has a subcommittee called “The Diversity & Inclusion Subcommittee.” This subcommittee has been mining data, interviewing public officials, evaluating community feedback, and researching practices from at least 16 other cities.
The subcommittee has published an online survey to enable local residents to shape “final recommendations.” The purpose of this survey is to measure resident sentiment about current quality of life and proposed policy ideas, and to identify how sentiments align or differ between residents based on age, race, color, sexual orientation, religion, national origin, disability, veteran status, and gender expression/identity.
After reading and considering the survey, I question its objectivity and believe it’s skewed to promote unscientific and unreliable results.
The criteria for participating in the survey is that you must be 18 years of old and a resident of the City of Idaho Falls. Nothing prevents someone from filling out this survey multiple times. Nothing prevents someone living outside of Idaho Falls (like in the Haight-Ashbury district in San Francisco) from responding while pretending to live in Idaho Falls. Is the city of Idaho Falls really going to rely on such inherently unreliable data to make final recommendations for diversity and inclusion issues?
After further investigation, I also discovered the Idaho National Laboratory (INL) has been actively involved in the planning and execution of this survey. Knowing the importance of diversity and inclusion in this region where the INL is hiring new employees, I question the motives and objectivity of the “Diversity & Inclusion” survey.
Additionally, knowing House Democrats have recently introduced the “Diversity and Inclusion at the Department of State Act,” I further question the objectivity of the Idaho Falls Democratically oriented City Council, who authorized CUSP and its subcommittees, and who are no doubt deeply supportive of asking subjective questions in the survey like, “The City cares about people who look like me,” and “I see people who look like me in town.” Honestly, I can’t possibly be the only person who questions coming to scientific conclusions in asking subjectively absurd questions like these.
If the goal from this survey is to demonstrate Idaho Falls is a diverse and inclusive area or is not a diverse and inclusive area from which to attract an employee base, then whatever happened to hiring people based solely on their skills, abilities, and talents instead of their (directly from the survey): “Ethnic or racial identity”; “gender identity: ‘male,’ ‘female,’ ‘non-binary/third gender,’ or ‘other’”; and “whether they are part of the “LGBTQ+ community” or have a “disability”?
Like all hard-working and innately competitive Americans who do not want a handout, I truly believe the aforementioned groups want to achieve their way based on merit rather than based on perceived “diversity.” Separating groups into categories further only serves to cause division and contention.