Will our property taxes ever go down?
No. Here is why.
First, property taxes will never go away unless the Idaho Constitution is amended. Article 7 Finance and Revenue, Section 2 Revenue to be Provided by Taxation provides that: “The legislature shall provide such revenue as may be needful, by levying a tax by valuation, so that every person or corporation shall pay a tax in proportion to the value of his, her or its property.”
Second, as is clearly stated under Determining Property Taxes on the sheet that was sent out with the assessment notice, it says, “Many people mistakenly think the change in their assessed value is a direct link to what will happen with their property taxes, but property taxes are budget driven not assessment driven.” (emphasis added)
In other words, the purpose of property taxes is to cover the budget, whether there are 10 houses/properties in the budgeting district or whether there are 100 houses/properties in the budgeting district. If there are 10 properties, the levy rate will be higher. If there are 100 houses, the levy rate will be lower. In either event, the resulting number must be the same. A or B is just adjusted so that it always equals C. That is why all valuations have to be finalized before the levy rate is established.
I am assuming of course that everyone’s property values went up unless you are a favored group, like legislators, farmers, hospitals or Facebook/Meta, etc., who receive subsidies and tax breaks. Remember our government picks winners and losers, and they for sure would never make themselves or their “friends” losers.
Look at your assessment notice under Taxing District Information, and it will tell you who all budgets your taxes have to cover. Are any of those budgets ever going to go down? How many times have we heard municipal, city, county and state employees (like school employees, all government employees/public servants) gripe about the amount of money they make? If the increase in the money coming in isn’t going to the employees, then where is it going?
While the city’s budget is capped at a 3% increase every year, has it ever not capped out? I am sure that salaries and pensions and the like are the first items in the budgets because we have to keep the “government” running. All while the city is calling for volunteers to maintain the zoo and the parks that were so desperately needed, and our roads are still full of potholes and iced over in the winter. Do you have any idea how mad the levying districts are at their cap rate?
It would certainly be helpful to elect people who are setting the budgets who are not lifetime public servants or who have not acquired their expertise in spending other people’s money.
So, there you have it. Our property taxes will never go down unless, of course, you are one of the above-mentioned parties, and so the cycle of life in the United “Socialist” States of America continues.