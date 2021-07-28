Sometimes long-gone Republicans are worth listening to again. As we reflect on the amplifying effect of social media on our political discourse, Teddy Roosevelt, or TR as he was called in those days, had some excellent 100-year-old advice for us.
TR explained that the man with the muckrake is an example of those who are always looking down at the ground, instead of up to the heavens. TR knew that honest toil in a menial job is not wrong, as long as you take the time to see more than the mud in front of you. TR had a vision of what America’s best could mean in the future. Even while we have our feet planted firmly in the solid ground of an accurate view of where we are, we must not see that as our only destiny.
As TR explained about the newspapers of his time, “Now it is very necessary that we should not flinch from seeing what is vile and debasing. There is filth on the floor and it must be scraped up ... but the man who never does anything else, who never thinks or speaks or writes, save of his feats with the muckrake, speedily becomes, not a help, but one of the most potent forces for evil.” TR could see that getting mired down in national self-pity over our past sins didn’t lead anywhere but back into the mud.
For TR, a liar in politics was no better than a thief, and if the lies become slander against an honest person, it’s worse than robbery, as it makes it impossible for people to pick good leadership. TR said, “If the whole picture is painted dark there remains no hue whereby to single out the rascals for distinction from their fellows. Such painting finally induces a kind of moral color blindness; and people affected by it come to the conclusion that no man is really dark, and no man really pure, but they are all gray... .”
TR said those who with sobriety and truth argue against the many evils of our time, can become leaders engaged in the work for social and political betterment. However, they must be truthful and not exaggerate, or they douse the patriotic fervor that every good cause needs. As he well understood and displayed by the way he courageously lived his life, TR believed, “The foundation stone of national life is, and ever must be, the high individual character of the average citizen.” Today, where through the progress of technology, we all have a voice to add through our social media to our national discourse, it is essential that we all strive for that character in our communications.
I’ll bet TR today would encourage us to spend less time wading through the muck online, where truth is hard to come by. Instead, we can look up from our screens, and use that time to teach the truth we know through our actions, to build up the strength of our great nation as TR did, and not to use our time and resources to emphasize teaching our youth about our past national mistakes all the time. Rather, we should remember our national effort and sacrifice that have brought health, freedom and prosperity to so many nations around the world.