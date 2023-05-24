Investing in quality is sometimes a difficult decision to make, but it is an easy decision to live with.

Quality is valued because it is not just a thing that is added. Quality is not a component in the list of materials. Quality is part of the process of creation. We refer to people who produce quality as not just builders or makers but as craftsmen who are masters of their trade.

Brent Regan

Brent Regan

Brent Regan is a guest BCRCC contributor, chairman for Kootenai County Republican Central Committee, chairman for Idaho Freedom Foundation and chairman for IDGOP rules committee.

Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.