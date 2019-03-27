The other day I was grabbing a sandwich at Jimmy John’s and read a sign that said, “If you do the things you need to do when you need to do them, then someday you can do the things you want to do when you want to do them.” Maturity comes from doing the hard thing first and letting the rewards follow.
Earlier this year, Gov. Little promised serious tax relief for Idahoans next year. Gov. Little said, “I propose working together with you to set the stage next year — using our budget surplus — to eliminate the grocery tax once and for all.” The Legislature should have done the things it needed to do this year so that next year it could eliminate the grocery tax once and for all.
Unfortunately, this year the Legislature chose the path of bigger budgets and hundreds of millions of dollars more in spending making it less likely that next year it can fulfill Governor Little’s commitment to eliminate the grocery tax once and for all.
Let’s be clear, I believe Gov. Little intends to honor his commitment to eliminate the grocery sales tax unlike Gov, Little’s predecessor, Gov. Butch Otter, who vetoed a popular grocery tax repeal bill. But the legislature needs to do its part so that next year Gov. Little can sign the repeal of the grocery tax into law and help all Idahoans keep more of their hard-earned money.
This year, two courageous conservatives, Reps. Priscilla Giddings of Whitebird and Tammy Nichols of Middleton, drafted a bill to repeal the grocery tax with a one-year delay to match Governor Little’s commitment. Unfortunately, House Revenue and Taxation Chairman Gary Collins, a Republican of Nampa, refused to give the bill a hearing. He didn’t publicly explain his actions. He just kept the bill in his desk drawer.
Collins’ refusal to hear the measure is disheartening because both Republicans and Democrats agree that repealing the grocery tax helps the state’s poorest people the most. The grocery tax removes tens of millions of dollars from our economy each year. When Idahoans pay taxes on their groceries, the state sidelines the cash for up to 12 months, until residents file their income tax returns. Then the state returns the money to people who could’ve put those dollars to use throughout the year.
This crazy tax-and-rebate system is make-work for bureaucrats. Thousands of Idahoans who owe no state income tax file returns each year simply to get their grocery tax refund. The state estimates this tax-and-rebate system costs taxpayers about $1 million annually to administer.
More important, taxing people on their food is immoral because people cannot choose not to eat.
I believe Gov. Little will stay true to his word on the grocery tax repeal. But he needs help from the Legislature that unfortunately appears to continue business as usual by spending more money each year so that it cannot do what needs to be done today to eliminate the grocery tax next year.