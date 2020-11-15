You may have seen Kyle Pfannenstiel's byline in the Post Register over that past several months. Kyle has been providing Post Register readers with the most up-to-date and detailed information about the novel coronavirus as well as with coverage of rural health issues.
The Post Register was able to hire Kyle due in part to a grant from the nonpartisan, nonprofit Report for America and the GroundTruth Project. These organizations are working to support local journalism by connecting young journalists with newspapers to highlight the important role that journalism plays in a community.
It is no secret that newspapers are facing challenging times and dwindling resources. It is also a time when local newspapers and journalists are needed most. We have numerous 24/7 TV networks that provide plenty of entertainment and opinion. We are inundated with social media platforms that carry information with questionable sourcing. If you want local news you need local journalists, something the Post Register has provide for 140 years. If you want to know what is going on in Idaho Falls, you will not find it on MSNBC, CNN, or FOX News.
As the managing editor of the Post Register, I want to provide our readers the best local coverage possible. To do that, I need your help. As unaccustomed as I am about seeking funding, I believe in the mission of the GroundTruth Project and Report for America. By making your tax-deductible contribution to the link below your contribution goes directly to help fund Kyle and the Post Register’s local coverage of COVID-19 and rural health.
https://checkout.fundjournalism.org/donateform?org_id=reportforamerica&campaign=701f40000003GY6&theme=Post%20Register
Thank you,
Monte LaOrange
Post Register managing editor