I was recently elected to the Idaho House of Representatives. One of the biggest driving forces for me to run for office was my disdain for an ever-increasing police state. We are inundated with laws to “keep us safe” and “increase security.” Do these laws earnestly accomplish these things? Or do they relinquish more and more of our personal control? What is the real intent of these laws?
People do seek to come to Idaho to escape over-regulation. However, we have a substantial amount of regulation. You must have a license in most circumstances to start a business or to put your boat in a lake. You need a permit to cut up a dead tree. Who does this protect?
Many are happy that we have a hands-free cell phone law in Idaho Falls. Yet, this gives so many a false sense of security. Did we see a decrease in texting-while-driving after the state law was put into effect? No, it continues to increase every year. Why didn’t we see the texting-while-driving law enforced in Idaho Falls at a much higher rate, before this new cell phone law? Oftentimes, the real intention isn’t what it is portrayed to be. Hidden agendas do exist.
Why add more laws when we already have laws that address those that have serious issues driving while talking on the phone? We have an inattentive driving law. Those protections were already in place.
Adding more laws just increases government control and regulation, it does not add increased protection. Should we make eating in the vehicle illegal? How about talking to a passenger? This is the precedent this sets. How much will we allow our government to control us before we wake up and realize we are blindly handing over our freedoms?
Many were distraught regarding the implementation of Constitutional Carry in Idaho. Many thought we would see an increase in crime if people were no longer required to obtain a license to conceal a handgun. Criminals will conceal a firearm whether some rule or regulation exists or not. Has crime increased since this regulating factor was stricken from the law? Absolutely not. The propaganda promoters proved to be nothing more than their title. There was a sheriff that once used his concealed permit fund to renovate his sheriff’s office. Remember what I said about hidden agendas?
I don’t wish to be a nation without laws, however, when is it enough? Laws should exist to protect your individual God-given rights. The proper role of government is to protect these rights. Anything outside of this realm is tyranny and does not serve a righteous purpose. Most importantly, your rights do not derive from government, from any man, or any mob of people.
“Those who would give up essential liberty, to purchase a little temporary safety, deserve neither liberty nor safety.” – Benjamin Franklin