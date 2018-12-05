The Idaho State Republican Party platform favors principles of good government. Article 2 encourages all citizens to engage in healthy debate on all issues that will increase citizen control of government.
We encourage all citizens to educate themselves in constitutional government and to fully participate in the political process. Never was the need greater for all voters to be personally involved in this debate. Never again should voters delegate our God-given rights to the federal government.
Republicans believe the US Constitution is the greatest, most inspired document to govern a nation and that the republican government guaranteed to Idaho is the best guardian of freedom in history. Article 1, Section 2(E) of our platform states: “We believe that Idaho Citizens should not or shall not be taxed for federally mandated health care.”
Proposition 2 risks increased taxation of Idaho citizens by delegating to the feds the sole authority to determine what cost for Medicaid expansion will be borne by Idaho. There is no assurance that the federal government will continue to fund 90 percent of the expansion. When the feds decide on a 70/30 or even 50/50 split, Idaho’s budget for all other programs must be reduced to fund Medicaid.
Whether this delegation of taxing authority is allowed under Idaho’s Constitution will be decided by the Supreme Court petition filed by Brent Regan and Attorney Bryan Smith.
The Post Register Editorial Board recently implied the Republican Party filed this lawsuit and invited voters to “punish” candidates at the next election. None of your elected officials or the local party is part of this litigation, but the Board does not care about details.
The Board first advocated for mob rule, and now calls for mob justice. Like the red queen in Alice in Wonderland, the Board demands: “Sentencing first — verdict afterward.” So much hubris, so little wisdom.
Our platform seeks to restore the Constitution’s checks and balances protecting the sovereignty of Idaho. Idaho’s legislature has no constitutional authority to delegate the decision-making process for Medicaid funding. The voters also don’t possess such authority, even if voters believe it’s the right thing to do. Idaho’s Constitution prevents voters from giving away our right of sovereign state government and control of our state budget.
Many Republicans agree that the mess created by Obamacare, including the Medicaid gap, requires some action, but giving greater authority to those who created the mess isn’t the answer.
Identify one program run better by the feds than it could be run by state government agencies.
We have seen how well the federal fire suppression program has helped California. Ask any veteran how well the feds run the veterans health care program and you’ll understand the future of Medicaid in Idaho.
The federal government cannot control its own spending and is the greatest debtor nation that has ever existed. Do we really want Idaho’s budget to be controlled by Washington bureaucrats? Hopefully, the Idaho Supreme Court issues a short decision: “Proposition 2 is unconstitutional.”