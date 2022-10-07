Now that we are in the season for ghosts and goblins, read SJR 102 if you really want to see something scary. This is the proposed amendment to the Idaho Constitution granting legislators the power to call themselves back into session at any time of the year with only a 60% affirmative vote. No matter your political persuasion, you should VOTE NO on this amendment for three basic reasons:

Jan Brown

1. SJR 102 would upend more than 130 years of legislative precedent and destabilize Idaho’s system of checks and balances on power. This amendment is not necessary because the Governor may call the Legislature into a special session when deemed prudent, which has been the case throughout the state’s history. Of the 36 states that do allow legislatures to convene special sessions, most require at least a two-thirds supermajority (67% or more), and Idaho is proposing only 60%.

Jan Brown is the state committee woman for the Bonneville County Democratic Central Committee.

