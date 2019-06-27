One of the things I love about living in Idaho Falls is the proximity we have to nature. Growing up, we frequently went camping — Redfish Lake and Copper Basin were perennial favorites — and hiking as a family.
My grandfather, himself a lifelong Democrat and appointee of Cecil D. Andrus, taught me how to hunt pheasant and how to clean and cook the fish I caught. In fact, these are lessons he passed on to my son on our regular visits with him.
Since returning to Idaho almost four years ago, my son and I have embarked on many adventures, from hiking to natural hot springs to camping with extended family at some of the very locations I used to enjoy as a child and teenager.
For Idahoans, whether natives or transplants, the outdoors is part of life. It’s in the blood. We value our public lands, and we recognize the quality of life that comes with living in such a beautiful state.
Unfortunately, access to nature is under threat in our state. The billionaire Wilks brothers come in, buy land and then close forest roads that provide passage to public land. In recent years, increasing closures of traditional routes to the beauty that belongs to all of us have been in the news.
On top of that, the possibility that our waterways could be polluted and our land despoiled by resource extraction is a risk. Earlier this month, the Nez Perce Tribe issued a notice of their plan to sue a Canadian mining operation. They cite the discharge of pollutants into the Salmon River as one of the reasons for the suit.
The Salmon River is one of our most beautiful resources and a source of memories for many rafting and fishing enthusiasts. Do we want arsenic in the water, as the Nez Perce claims the company is responsible for?
Idaho is rich in natural resources and natural beauty. However, resource extraction is a short-sighted way for us to help the economy of the state. While we might get a short-term boost, the reality is that once our resources have been stripped from us, they are no longer profitable — and they leave the land ruined. Anyone who has seen the results of resource extraction in Southern Utah can attest to the loss of beauty and loss of land for recreational purposes.
Instead, we should be focusing on using our great natural resources as a way to encourage tourism. Already, tourism is a major industry in our state. It’s not the biggest industry here, but it is a $3.7 billion industry that generates $475 million in state, local and federal tax revenues — while employing almost 46,000 Idahoans.
Rather than destroying our natural beauties, we should focus on how to preserve them for our children and grandchildren to enjoy, and looking for ways to make them profitable without the need to destroy them and pollute our rivers.
Idaho is a great place to live. And it’s too great to allow foreign interests to destroy and out-of-state billionaires to keep us out of our public lands.