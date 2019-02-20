Every once in a while, I hear on the news that some poor pit bull was put down because it attacked a human. This, of course, inspires an outcry.
For example, a science teacher from Preston fed a dying puppy to a snapping turtle — now that got national attention. PETA was all over that. So was the attorney general, who prosecuted the guy for committing a crime.
I can just imagine what would happen if somebody performed an abortion on a dog and terminated “unborn” puppies.
There would be protesting in the streets. I would expect organizations named something like “Canine Lives Matter” would pop up and fight against the injustice.
But the real injustice is that many of these same people promote, support, defend, donate to and agree with aborting unborn human babies.
And their positions for supporting abortion are simply absurd and extreme.
As justification for abortion, I have heard, “It’s my body so it’s my choice.”
I believe it isn’t just a woman’s body, and it isn’t just her choice. What about the infant’s body and the infant’s choice? If we do not recognize that an unborn infant is, in fact, a person, we will soon be making arguments in favor of killing an infant.
Oops, too late for that. Virginia’s governor has recently said that under proposed abortion legislation in his state if a child survived an abortion, “the infant would be kept comfortable. [And] the infant would be resuscitated if that’s what the mother and the family desired, and then a discussion would ensue.”
A discussion would ensue about what — killing the infant? We used to call that murder.
I’ve also heard, “You’re a man, your voice doesn’t count.” This will prove interesting.
The same people who say this typically believe in “gender identity,” which means you can’t say someone is a man until you first find out what sex the person identifies with.
And if someone identifies as a man, does this person suddenly lose his right to freedom of speech simply by making that choice — after all, women who support abortion on the grounds of freedom of choice think men should support a woman’s right to choose. So, why wouldn’t a woman support a man’s right to choose to identify as a man without punishing him for his choice by telling him he has no voice on the abortion issue just because he chooses to identify as a man?
Or, what if a person whose sex at birth would indicate that the person is female but that person later identifies as a man. Does this person’s voice even count?
I am not writing any of this to make anyone mad or to feel guilty or dumb. But I write this so the next time you have a conversation with someone like me, who opposes abortion, you might have a better idea where that person is coming from. And I’m writing to say that when puppies have more rights than babies, the abortion debate has become absurd and extreme.