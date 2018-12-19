I was making cookies with my two-year-old granddaughter one afternoon, and she said something that made me ponder.
I began to wrestle with the big questions: Do I have everything to make cookies? Do I want to make a trip to the store? I began to take out the necessary ingredients, you know the drill. I proceeded to instruct her to place the ingredients in the bowl and handed her one cup of flour to start.
She happily placed the flour in the bowl, but when I handed her the next cup she hesitated and said to me “are you sure?” I replied with confidence, “yes I am sure.” She continued to question every ingredient I put forth, and after my reply of “yes I’m sure,” she would in return reply, “okay,” as if to reassure me that she trusted me.
Since I have had some cookie fiascoes, I began to doubt my own knowledge. I reviewed the recipe and proceeded with much confidence that I was sure these cookies would turn out great.
But it was more than just a recipe for a successful cookie. I made sure that everyone in the family would be able to share in the fruits of our efforts. Most of us have purchased cookies, but even the manufacturers have them researched and tested.
I did question myself. Had I turned the oven on, did I account for altitude? Baking powder or baking soda? Just how long have the eggs been in the fridge? Other factors I also considered included: Who would we be serving? Did they have allergies? I love oatmeal, but does everyone love oatmeal? Is this about me? Maybe we could just watch a movie, who has time for this?
All this brings me back to my pondering. Do we as voters take as much time considering all the factors as we do in other tasks? Do we head to the polls with confidence that the candidates we are voting for are people we can trust to keep their promises? What about the bonds that will affect our taxes and the burdens these place on the elderly and future generations? Should we simply vote on something because it sounds good.
Voters can be confident that when the Bonneville County Republican Central Committee (BCRCC) takes a position on an issue, its members have researched and discussed the issue thoroughly. And all members have had an opportunity to speak and vote on the issue — after all, the precinct committee officers are members who were voted into office by the voters are members of the BCRCC.
In a republic, we vote for the people that will do the planning and researching, and we trust that they will represent those who voted for them. As our elected officials go into office this new year, I am hopeful that before they vote on our behalf and when asked, “Are you sure?” they will be able to say, “Yes, I’m sure.”
By the way, the cookies turned out great!