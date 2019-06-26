Around the Independence Day holiday, I often hear my fellow Idahoans boast this common idea: “We are the freest country around.” Unfortunately, we are no longer as free as people may think.
Consider the disrespect for freedom that emanates from the federal level. Every day, the federal surveillance apparatus is collecting information about our calls, texts and emails. The feds store that information in case it’s ever useful. When flying, you experience American freedom at its finest. Airport security could be handled by private airlines, but instead, the federal government subjects travelers to inappropriate frisks, which are clearly in violation of the Fourth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. Plus, according to audits, the federal screening process fails to catch dangerous weapons 95 percent of the time.
Of course, the federal government hardly stands alone as it violates our rights and limits our freedoms. Smaller units of government have their own ways of violating our freedoms, too. Think about universities and colleges. Many of these campuses, once thought to serve as battlefields of ideas, now enforce “free speech zones.” These institutions, to protect sensitive students from triggering thoughts, now limit what thought and speech are acceptable, which obviously violates First Amendment protections.
Much of this stifling regulation happens right here in Idaho, which is supposedly a conservative state. Consider our economic freedom. If you’re an aspiring makeup artist, for example, you need to train for 100 hours and pay a hefty fee just to start work, all because Idaho says so. If you’re a budding massage therapist, you must let Idaho verify that you’re of “good moral character” — whatever that means — before you can make a dime.
If you want to serve the disabled by earning income as a sign language interpreter, you must get Idaho’s permission slip before hanging up your shingle. Such protectionism is a barrier to entry and limits the labor pool which drives up prices for consumers — in this case, disabled Idahoans who often can’t afford price hikes.
Also noteworthy is Idaho’s unfortunately high tax rate which limits our economic freedom. Idaho’s income tax rate, even after modest cuts, remains one of the highest in the region. If Idaho is redistributing our wealth to pay for, say, able-bodied adults to receive free government healthcare, are we really free?
Governments have become our nannies in futile attempts to make the world a safer place for all. In Rexburg, the city government banned texting while crossing the street. Idaho Falls’ mayor and city council joined the action, too, when they decided we were incapable of holding a cell phone while driving safely.
We’re not as free as we think but we can be. If we recommit to our founding principles, America can again return to being the bastion of freedom that we once were. Otherwise, we’ll continue down the road to serfdom.