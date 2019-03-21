We’re about to see whether our legislators are petty and punitive, or ready to actually stand up on our behalf. So far this session, we’ve seen a lot of “representatives” fighting against their constituents. What would be really nice, though, is to see our legislators fighting for us.
Now’s their chance.
Just before I started writing this column, the Senate Affairs Committee voted to send SB1159 to the full Senate for possible amendments. The Democrats on the committee voted to hold this piece of legislation with Sen. Brent Hill joining them in the attempt to stand against this cowardly move to take revenge on voters who, tired of years of inaction by the legislature, took up their own cause in passing Medicaid Expansion.
So, what is SB1159? Well, SB1159 is a bill that would change the way initiatives get on the ballot. Right now, following the last punitive move to restrict Idaho citizens’ constitutional right to legislate by ballot, we already have some of the most difficult requirements. Ballot initiatives are few and far between in Idaho, and even more rarely pass.
It takes true grit and determination to pass a ballot initiative in Idaho. These are qualities we supposedly prize here in the Gem State. The will of the people must be strong to pass a ballot initiative. A passed ballot initiative in Idaho is a sign that we really, really want something — something our “representatives” have failed at.
And yet, Sen. Scott Grow thinks there’s a huge threat there. Heaven forbid the citizens of Idaho engage in governing and take action when they’re tired of their so-called leaders refusing to look out for their best interests.
But to add insult to injury, it’s come out in the last few days that Sen. Grow had help writing SB1159 — from a payday loan company lobbyist. Our legislators are seriously considering bowing to the Will of the Lobbyist instead of the Will of the People.
I’ve written about payday lending. It’s predatory. Folks end up being preyed on because they think they have no place else to go. Payday lenders are especially prevalent in places where wages are low, and people have a hard time making ends meet. In Idaho, according to the Department of Finance, average payday loan fees work out to an annualized 521 percent.
This is who Sen. Grow is in bed with. It makes a kind of perverse sense. Payday loans often catch people in a cycle that represses their financial health. SB1159 is a bill designed repress Idaho’s citizens. We’re caught in a cycle of punishment as well. Legislators don’t address an important issue, or they pass bad laws. The people of Idaho rouse themselves and take action, passing a ballot initiative. Our “representatives” punish us for doing our job of citizen oversight by making it harder to right their wrongs.
While we’re talking about repression, and preying on the most vulnerable, let’s talk about the latest attempt to add expensive “sideboards” to Medicaid expansion. As I type, a hearing is going on in which dozens of citizens are once again in a hearing at House Health and Welfare.
Every time a bad bill, adding expense and bureaucracy (with worse outcomes) to Medicaid expansion is rejected, someone introduces something worse. They’re trying to muzzle us on multiple fronts.
We can’t let them. Contact your legislators. Encourage them to vote no on SB1159 and to pass Medicaid expansion funding without restrictions.