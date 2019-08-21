The Post Register editorial board claimed the Idaho Freedom Foundation’s discourse about “neo-segregation” and divisiveness in Boise State University’s new inclusivity initiatives was deceptive. However, the Post Register’s attack on IFF misrepresents the nature of BSU’s initiatives and doesn’t address IFF’s objections.
The debate was catalyzed by a BSU letter to faculty titled, “Letter on Social Justice Spending.” Though the Post Register narrowed focus by commenting only on BSU’s separate graduation ceremonies for black and LGBTQ students, the scope and consequences of BSU’s agenda are more far-reaching.
In addition to the aforementioned-graduation ceremonies, BSU’s letter states, “The Graduate College set aside funding for six Graduate Fellowships designed specifically for underrepresented minority students, which are awarded competitively to faculty who successfully recruit these students.” This encapsulates the controversy around the new agenda: special preferences for selected groups.
Other initiatives include adding staff to “support first-generation students and students of color, recruiting a sorority and/or fraternity to campus that would focus on service to the black community, identifying and addressing implicit bias in hiring decisions ... ” Interim President Schimpf closed by stating, “In order for continued structural changes to be effective and sustainable over the long term, they need to be instituted and championed by a permanent president.”
All in all, BSU committed to a permanent restructuring of its educational model and academic priorities, which can shape Idaho for generations to come. The Post Register equates questioning BSU’s academic shift with supporting segregation and discrimination. There is nothing wrong with asking if diversity programs actually achieve the goal of diversity or if BSU’s path towards “social justice” will help students thrive.
The Post Register further claims there was no controversy over these programs until IFF set out to create one. This blatantly ignores substantial disputes on many campuses, such as Yale or Harvard. Scholars, politicians and researchers have written hosts of books and published research in venues like the Harvard Business Review and the Wall Street Journal to examine whether identity politics diversity is advantageous. Sidestepping debate by claiming there is no debate is misleading.
For example, Professor Kronman of Yale University Law School stated in a recent Wall Street Journal article titled “The Downside of Diversity:” “The demand for diversity has steadily weakened the norms of objectivity and truth and substituted for them a culture of grievance and group loyalty. Rather than bringing faculty and students together on the common ground of reason, it has pushed them further apart into separate silos of guilt and complaint.”
This quote encapsulates one of the reasons Idahoans should object to — or at least scrutinize — BSU’s initiatives: Diversity programs may do the opposite of what they claim and imperil objectivity in higher education.
The diversity agenda is not a welcoming agenda: It a political agenda designed to align Idaho’s colleges with problematic political and cultural norms. Though the Post Register editorial board tried to reframe objections to BSU’s “Letter on Social Justice Spending,” the true nature and extent of the controversy are not so easily dismissed.