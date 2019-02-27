By contrast, the Democratic Platform demands government programs without providing a funding source. Case in point is Article 4 of the Democratic Platform, which states: “We demand Medicaid expansion.”
The majority of Idaho voters have adopted the Democratic Platform by demanding expansion without providing any funding source. The drafters of expansion intentionally left out any funding source because voters would have soundly defeated expansion had it required higher taxes to pay for it. The legislature is now faced with the problem of funding voter-mandated expansion and is looking to cut existing services.
The first cuts are in mental health budgets. Behavioral Health Centers in Idaho Falls, Coeur d’ Alene, Twin Falls and Boise must prepare future budgets without depending on needed state funds. So, now people with mental health issues will take a back seat to able-bodied adults capable of working. Some of these include young men living in their parents’ basement while attending college and playing video games. They get free health care while some 55-year-old guy with mental health problems is now turned away.
We can also look forward to significant reductions in education because it has the biggest bucket to draw from, receiving nearly two-thirds of all state budget expenditures. College of Eastern Idaho should not get too accustomed to that $5 million per year check from the state. Any hope for repeal of the grocery tax has been swept away forever. This especially hurts the working poor the most. And get used to roads and bridges constantly in need of repair.
Idaho has three options: One, give the voters unfunded expansion just like they voted for; two, cut current programs; or three, raise taxes. I support raising taxes so that all those who voted for expansion can help pay for it. Charity is not without cost. And those who favored expansion because it was the right thing to do should have no objection to a fair and dependable funding source for their charitable giving. The voters got their candy. Now it’s time for the adults to figure out how to pay the cost.
This is why I support a sales tax increase commensurate to pay for expansion whether that be .25 percent, .5 percent, 1 percent or whatever. And if the federal government reduces its share of payments, raise sales tax even higher to pay the difference whether that be an additional 1 percent, 2 percent, 3 percent, 4 percent, 5 percent or more. Sales tax funds are consistent even during the hard times which will surely come. And a sales tax increase to pay for expansion allows all Idahoans who voted for expansion to pay for expansion. Democrats demanded it. Now we’ve got it. And the bills are coming due.
Time to pay the piper.