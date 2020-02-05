A few years back, many Americans were upset to learn that a huge contract to re-build Iraq had been awarded without a bid to Haliburton — a company with close ties to then-Vice President Dick Cheney. Americans wondered how much extra they had paid. They also worried about whether the financial motivation had made any impact on decisions about the Iraq War. Americans are right to be wary of taxpayer-funded cronyism. Unfortunately, it happens far more often than people know — even locally.
People generally understand why bidding is used for government purchases.
It isn’t right for the city to buy all of its new signs from a company that donated to the mayor’s campaign, or for the fire department to hire a contractor that is the nephew of the fire chief, or for education software and internet access to be purchased from companies closely connected to the governor, or for the new high school to be built by the guy who golfs with the superintendent, or for all the new patrol cars to be bought from the dealership of the sheriff’s brother.
Tax dollars are sacred. Money taken from hard-working people should be spent as frugally as possible. They should also be spent fairly. Picking winners and losers almost always lead to nepotism and corruption.
The concept of a public bid has been around for a long time. When there is a need, it is quantified, and the details are spelled out so that bids can be compared apples to apples — sometimes right down to the last nut and bolt. The process is open, public and fair. Other alternatives exist for special circumstances, but none are as ethical, transparent or free of nepotism as a traditional public bid process.
When we personally spend our own money, we are free to do it much more lackadaisically. We can buy a car from our cousin’s car lot without comparing prices; we can hire a home builder that seems like he’ll build a nicer house, and we can buy products simply because of their appealing advertising. Unfortunately, this same attitude is entering into the public purchasing arena far too often. Many government officials naturally like being able to simply choose their own preference instead of having to take the time to fully specify their need and then bid it out fairly on the open market. Selecting rather than bidding is sometimes easier for our officials and administrators, and it’s even legal in some cases, but it’s rarely the right choice.
We call upon all government officials to use the proper public bid process whenever and wherever possible. We also call upon citizens to watch closer as their money is spent by our municipalities and schools. To ensure that their money is spent economically and ethically, citizens must insist that their government follow the long-standing practice of public bidding.