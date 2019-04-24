Participation in a representative republic requires more than harping from the sidelines that elected officials don’t vote the way you desire. Demanding the recall of all conservatives is a waste of printer’s ink. Articles and letters degrading our legislators only prove the authors’ liberal bias. Examining how representative government functions may prevent the frustration of local Democrats.
The divide stems from Democrats’ false understanding of what representation actually consists of. The Democratic Platform, Section 6, states, “We elect candidates that represent all people and are accountable to all their constituents.” From this misplaced claim of universal representation arises the false belief that elected officials must do what voters demand, leaving legislators with no duty other than to count the number of emails and letters they receive and vote with the majority.
This fallacy makes sense to the liberal minority because it gives them the power to direct the conservative legislature how to vote — they don’t need to win elections, only send the most emails and hold the loudest protests. This false theory of universal representation leads only to a minority increasingly unable to win elections, shouting at the sky that it’s just unfair. If that’s how representative government works, we can send a monkey with a calculator to Boise and call it good.
Conservatives expect much more from our legislators. We elect the best people of honor and integrity who go to Boise to do the research and attend the hearings which citizens don’t have time for. We expect them to make the right decisions, based upon their research and study and then educate voters on why they voted correctly.
At home with our busy lives, we’re unaware of the many issues involved in drafting legislation. We especially don’t want legislators to vote with the vocal minority of progressives who dominate the media. Conservatives expect much more, and if legislators don’t deliver and explain why their positions were correct, we vote them out.
Sen. Dave Lent recently explained to the members of the Bonneville County Republican Central Committee that he has come to recognize that legislation promising quick fixes can actually erode constitutional liberty. He noted that while many bills presented are good ideas and appear to help people, in the long run, they may actually be counterproductive and even detrimental.
The needs and best interests of the individual, the state as a whole, other business and religious groups (the silent majority) must also be weighed in the balance. Too often the voices blasting in the media are interpreted as representing the majority, which is just not so.
Legislators must respect the opinions of those who voted for them, but must first do what’s right, even if it’s unpopular, especially to those who voted for the other candidate. If you want your liberal voices to be heard, put forth candidates with moral principles supported by the majority and stop screaming at the sky. It’s frustrating both to the screamers and those of us who must listen to you.