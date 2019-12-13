Rep. Mike Simpson’s regrettable condemnation of the House impeachment inquiry as a “charade,” and his defense of President Donald Trump, reveal a deep misunderstanding of the nature of an impeachable offense and an unwillingness to defend the constitutional powers and integrity of the institution in which he has served for two decades.
Rep. Simpson mistakenly asserts that impeachment “is to be used to remove a president for committing a crime.” The historical record shows otherwise. Impeachment was conceived in England in 1386 precisely because the objects of impeachment, for various reasons, were beyond the reach of ordinary criminal remedy.
From the start, impeachment was understood to be a “political weapon.” English judges were impeached, for example, for rendering “unconstitutional” opinions, even though there was no statute, and no common law, making such opinions a crime. Nor, for that matter, were there criminal statutes that prohibited officials from abusing power for self-gain, but such acts were considered impeachable offenses. As a matter of law, impeachments in England did not require the commission of a crime.
The framers of the Constitution, deeply familiar with English legal history, similarly rejected the notion that impeachable offenses require the commission of a crime. The framers viewed the category of “high crimes and misdemeanors” as political crimes, a category that included abuse of power, corruption, using one’s office for political gain and benefit, usurpation and betrayal of trust, among other offenses that were denominated political rather than criminal.
At the time of the founding, “high crimes and misdemeanors” found no place in the criminal law of our nation. Rep. Simpson’s assertion is further complicated by the fact that at the founding there was no common federal common law of crimes, which meant that an act constituting an impeachable offense required a statute that created an indictable crime.
An even greater problem with Rep. Simpson’s position is that, when conflated with Republicans’ claim that a sitting president cannot be indicted, it means there is no impeachment mechanism for removing a president from office. Indeed, if the president is immune from indictment and impeachment requires the commission of a crime, then impeachment, as conceived by the framers, becomes an empty weapon. There lies the path to dictatorship.
The votes that Rep. Simpson will cast on the two articles of impeachment against Trump — abuse of power and obstruction of Congress — are the most important of his career. They will define his legacy. These votes, unlike any he has entered on programs, policies and bills, carry profound importance for the future of the Constitution.
If Rep. Simpson votes against Article 1, effectively denying Trump abused the power of his office for his own personal benefit, he will be declaring to constituents that it is constitutionally permissible and politically appropriate for a sitting president to solicit foreign governmental intervention in American elections.
He will be declaring, as well, that a president may condition delivery of congressionally authorized military aid upon payment of a favor, and he will be complicit in undermining the cornerstone of American democracy — free and fair elections of, by and for Americans.
If Rep. Simpson votes against Article 2, thus denying Trump was guilty of obstruction of Congress, he will be assuming an untenable position since Trump himself publicly stated that his administration would refuse to comply with all subpoenas for testimony and documents.
What exacerbates the obstruction issue is Rep. Simpson’s puzzling failure to defend the constitutional authority of Congress to acquire information necessary to perform its constitutional responsibilities. President George Washington observed that the president possessed a duty to comply with every congressional request in the course of an impeachment inquiry. Why would Simpson forfeit that crucial authority?
If Rep. Simpson votes against the articles of impeachment, he will thereafter own every abuse of power in which Trump engages — for the duration of his time in office — because he is fully aware of the pattern of abuses of power committed by the recidivist-in-chief, and he refused to do anything about it. That is a heavy burden for a member of Congress to bear for the rest of his life.