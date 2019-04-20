The drums of socialism continue to bang loudly on the far left. Such drums don’t sound like our marine band playing the National Anthem. These are foreign sounds and ideas that don’t work. Yet an alarming share of the Democratic party now embraces socialism.
Former Vice President Joseph Biden is considering a run for president. Up to now, he seems less liberal than the ever-expanding group of presidential hopefuls from the left. Yet Biden would probably balance their ticket with a socialist Democrat who also meets their identity requirements: gender, ethnicity, etc. Sen. Kamala Harris is prototypical. She showed infamous behavior at the Kavanaugh hearings and also supports reparations, infanticide, open borders and higher taxes. She would make many pray for Biden’s continuing good health if he won and picked her for VP from their heap of like-minded socialists.
Contrast the following antonyms: good vs bad, freedom vs socialism. Imagine a freedom scale, 0-10, to estimate one’s passion for “personal freedom.” Conservatives and libertarians might reach 10. Socialists might be 5 on their way to 0, reserved for dictators.
Countless tyrants have used socialism as a segue to control. This has brought destruction and suffering throughout world history. Socialism is an enigma, puzzling and contradictory. It promises free stuff but ends up taking victims’ wealth and freedom. It comes in many flavors like Baskin-Robbins. Nefarious politicians gladly exploit the confusion but don’t let them exploit you. Simply put, socialism is a political system where values and resources are controlled by groups as a whole, not individuals, who become fodder.
Socialists throw everyone and everything into a heap, then reorganize and distribute according to their socialistic dictates. Everyone gets a C, not an A or F. There is no valedictorian. In effect, victims become clones: numbers in standardized cubicles, properties of the state.
Socialism can destroy the work ethic, incentive, achievement, individual rights, fairness, individual freedom, entrepreneurship, personal growth, competition, self-ownership, self-reliance and self-worth. I’ve seen the face of socialism up close and personal. America flourishes because we are smart. We have shunned socialism.
At it’s worst, socialism spawns dictatorships. Hilter used the National Socialist Party to become dictator. Mussolini started as a revolutionary socialist. In Russia, Stalin was premier of the Union of Soviet Socialists with eleven time zones. One of Stalin’s notorious quotes is: “Death is the solution to all problems. No man, no problem.” Rivals were liquidated. In Boris Pasternak’s Nobel prize-winning epic, “Doctor Zhivago,” the title character returns home to find his mansion commandeered by revolutionary socialists. When it comes to socialism: “Caveat emptor” — Let the buyer beware.