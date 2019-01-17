Nearly every month, the Bonneville County Democrats put on a Pizza and Politics event that focuses on local and state issues. The idea is to promote education on important issues in the state. We hope to revive our tradition of issues town halls in the coming months as well. Civic engagement is fundamental to the functioning of a people-powered government, and we hope to do our part to encourage that by inviting presenters from various backgrounds to our educational events.
One thing that struck me as several leaders from different organizations in Idaho Falls presented their legislative priorities last Saturday, was that so many of our issues on a state level are interconnected. Leaders in our community, from backgrounds including education, housing, religion, food insecurity and more, all agreed on something: the rapid and complete implementation of Prop. 2 as voted on is a top priority.
With the efforts by national and state “representatives” to dismantle or stop enforcing various parts of the Affordable Care Act, health insurance premiums are rising at a faster rate than they have in years. Between 2001 and 2009, health care premiums rose by a cumulative 99 percent.
Between 2009 and 2017, health care premiums rose by a cumulative 59 percent, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation. While the ACA didn’t stop increases, it did slow them. And in states that expanded Medicaid, more working families got access to affordable health care.
Now that the ACA is being systematically dismantled, health care costs, which will always rise regardless because that’s the nature of a system beholden to shareholders, are rising at a faster rate. Idahoans have watched as their wages (which are among the lowest in the country) are eroded by health care costs.
Those in the Medicaid gap, which includes a large number of working families, illustrate these problems. Due to rising health care costs, they have less money available to pay for housing and food. Educators worry about the impact burdensome requirements will have on special-needs children. On top that, increasing numbers of food-insecure children can’t properly focus on education when they don’t know where their next meal will come from.
Plenty of issues were discussed at the event, from the need for criminal justice and sentencing reform to better education funding to Add the Words to supporting the Housing Trust Fund.
However, a theme emerged: the lack of affordable health care is a serious barrier to economic prosperity in Idaho.
We live in a sad reality. Hard work in today’s Idaho doesn’t lead to economic prosperity for many families. Without Medicaid expansion, and other steps to actually get the economy working for more than just the favored few, hard work means multiple jobs, sacrificing health (or getting caught in an endless cycle of medical bills), and hoping you have time to swing by the food bank to pick up the fixings for your next meal.
Medicaid Expansion, as demanded by a majority of Idaho’s citizens, is one step we can take to start addressing some of these interconnected problems.