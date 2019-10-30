As Republicans, “we support the right of every qualified citizen to seek elective office, affirm the right of voters to vote for the candidate of their choice, recognize the need for experience and institutional memory in elective office, and oppose the imposition of term limits in Idaho,” according to the Republican Party Platform, Article I, Section 5(E). There is great benefit to retaining elected officials who have experience and wisdom from their prior service. Republicans do not support term limits because we can limit the term of any politician by voting for someone else.
In the Idaho Falls City Council election next week, Tom Hally wants to retain his seat, believing that he is the best person for the office. He has held this office since 2003, nearly 16 years and wants to make it an even 20. Tom is registered as a Republican, but that is a self-designation intended to convince others that he is a conservative. When questioned at a recent Republican forum, Tom admitted that he has never read the Republican platform, does not know its principles and that he identifies as an Independent. That’s what liberals say when they will be hurt politically if they register as Democrats. That’s also why liberals like nonpartisan elections for City Council.
Consider all that has happened in your life in the last 16 years. Tom has been on the City Council since George Bush was president — all the way through the Obama and Trump presidencies. All through the 2007-2008 recession, while you were trying to hold your family budget together and keep your home, Tom was expanding the city budget and increasing your taxes. Tom has supported building the firehouse palace, planting at least $900,000 in new street signs, limiting your cell phone rights and using Urban Development funds to develop downtown. Even if you agree with these policies, you must admit that Tom has had many, many years of opportunities in city politics. If you can’t get it done in 16 years, your turn is over.
Last week as I was driving with my grandson, he noticed the signs in my truck supporting Stephanie Lucas, a true conservative who is challenging Tom’s bid to keep his 16-year seat. He asked me about the signs, and I told him about Tom’s serving for much longer than my grandson had been alive. His childlike response was, “That’s not fair.” When I asked why, he responded, “No one else gets a turn.” These are words of wisdom from the mouths of babes. Even a child knows that after enough time, it is someone else’s turn.
This week’s election is a referendum on Tom’s years of service, but it is more than that. It is also a referendum on whether someone other than Tom can have good ideas and get things done. It’s not Tom’s seat until he is done with it. It is time to give Stephanie Lucas a turn. You will not be disappointed.