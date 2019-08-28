Bonneville County is known across the state as having some of the most conservative legislators. Reps. Christensen, Zollinger and Ehardt vote as conservatives and make the Republican Party proud.
Contrast this with the city of Idaho Falls, which is known across the state for being one of the most liberal city councils. Council candidates run nonpartisan races, so they are not required to identify with or support the principles of anything. The best measurement to determine their principles is to examine what they’ve done and make them explain. It’s the “by their works ye shall know them” adage we all use every day. Many who register as Republicans vote as progressives and socialists.
Declarations of candidacy for the Idaho Falls City Council must be filed at the county elections office by 5 p.m. Sept. 6. We don’t yet know if the three council members up for reelection, Tom Hally, John Radford and Michelle Ziel-Dingman, will seek to retain their seats, but I expect all three will. Looking back at over $1 million spent on wayfinding signs, the palace built for the fire department and the maximum legal increase in city taxes each year for the last four years, it’s clear that competition for these seats is essential. We know the police department wants a palace of its own, and without changes on the City Council, I expect it will be built for millions of dollars. The city of Idaho Falls deserves at least one conservative on its city council. Now there is not even one.
Nobody should retain a position of power without regularly facing the voters to explain prior actions and decisions. I don’t know how the incumbents voted on these issues but would like them to address the voters in a debate with competent challengers. Given the current problems in Ammon over water metering, I would like to know the candidates’ opinions on what we should expect in Idaho Falls. I would like the incumbents to defend their votes banning cell phone usage while driving in the city. This happens only if others step up, face the voters and the media, and question whether Idaho Falls is on the right path. Without challengers, there will be no debates and no examination of the incumbents’ record. If you have ever wanted to make a difference in the lives of your family and neighbors, now is the time.
City council service involves many hours and lots of personal sacrifices. I honor the incumbents for their years of service, but I know that unopposed elected officials assume that all they have done is acceptable to the voters. Nobody deserves a free ride, especially those spending other people’s money. If your letters to the editor and calls to conservative radio have not made a change, maybe it’s your turn to do more, throw your hat in the ring and let the City Council know we’re actually paying attention to what they do.
If you’re opposed to higher taxes, water meters and the cell phone ban, you’ll have my conservative vote.