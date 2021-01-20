On this last day of President Trump’s first term, let’s look back at some of what he has accomplished. Gratitude is an important principle, and even if we disagree with some things President Trump has tweeted, we should all be grateful for many amazing things accomplished in the last four years.
The first president who has not engaged in a foreign war since Dwight Eisenhower, Trump brought our troops home by the thousands. He brokered four Middle East peace accords, something 71 years of endless war failed to produce. Trump turned NATO around, and other nations are now starting to pay for their own defense. Trump moved the U.S. Embassy in Israel to Jerusalem and has built 450 miles of wall to secure our southern border. He brought home dozens of hostages and withdrew the U.S. from the Paris climate accord and the disastrous Iran deal with its pallets of cash.
Trump confirmed over 200 conservative federal judges, more than any other first-term president and put three pro-life, original constructionists on the Supreme Court. Trump signed the groundbreaking First Step Act, making our justice system fairer and helping former inmates return to society. More than 90% of those benefiting from retroactive sentencing reductions are African Americans. He eliminated the Obamacare individual mandate and reduced Black and Latino unemployment to the lowest rates ever.
Trump canceled taxpayer-funded experimentation using aborted baby body parts, signed an executive order protecting preemies and infants born alive after failed abortions, requiring that they receive medical treatment. In 2017, Trump rescinded President Obama’s guidance that required public schools to allow transgender students to use the bathrooms and showers of their choice.
Under Trump’s leadership, in 2018, the U.S. surpassed Russia and Saudi Arabia to become the world’s largest producer of crude oil. In September 2019, Trump announced that for the first time the United States was energy independent. Under Trump the standard IRS deduction increased from $12,500 to $24,400 for married couples, helping the stock market rise to record levels, positively impacting the retirement accounts of tens of millions. Trump turned our relationship with China around, bringing thousands of jobs back to the U.S. and reviving our economy. He confronted China’s trade abuses and negotiated fair trade deals with Canada, Mexico, South Korea and Japan.
When hit with the coronavirus, the White House fast-tracked the development of multiple COVID-19 vaccines. Keeping to a schedule everyone said was impossible, President Trump kept his promise by providing free vaccines before the end of 2020. Remember all the liberals who said they would never take a “Trump vaccine”? They are all now pushing their way to the front of the line, grateful for the “Trump vaccine” that may save their lives.
Even if you don’t agree that all of these are progress to be grateful for, Trump is perhaps the only candidate who could keep Hillary Clinton out of the Oval Office. I am grateful every day that we are not preparing for Hillary’s second inauguration. Thank you, President Trump, for all you have done. You kept more promises than any president since George Washington.