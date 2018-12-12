Over the last several years, it’s been my pleasure to serve the people of Idaho Falls in different roles including precinct committee officer, Idaho GOP delegate, Bonneville County state committeeman and District 33 state senator.
I’ve had the opportunity to be involved in decisions and actions that have directly impacted the lives of Idahoans. I have been entrusted with the right to make these decisions and the responsibility to make them wisely. I’ve always tried to represent the people of Idaho Falls to the best of my abilities whether it be at the county party level or at the state legislative level.
Although I haven’t always agreed with the methods by which legislation was made, I have always agreed to be held accountable as your public servant. Accountability is an important part of being a public servant.
Public servants have the responsibility to listen to those they represent, to teach the principals of good government and then to act upon those things that they feel and know to be right. Each of us has the responsibility to hold our elected officials accountable. Each of us has a responsibility to stay in tune with the decisions that are being made that affect our great city and state.
The upcoming session is a great opportunity for each of us to get involved and know what is happening in our Legislature. We need to do more than simply read the newspaper or watch the news, although occasionally both do get the facts correct. With modern technology, we have the ability to know exactly what is going on in our state legislature. We have the ability to see which bills are being heard, read them and see how they are being voted on.
We can then act accordingly to make sure that those who represent us understand how we truly feel about the decisions they are making and the impact we feel it has on our great city and our great state.
Sometimes our impressions of the people we elect will be found to be true. Other times we may realize that the very neighbor who we entrusted to represent us does not represent the ideals we want from an elected official. Our representatives need to be held accountable, and they need to know how we feel about the services they are offering even if it’s not what they want to hear. We need to remember that we elected them to represent us.
I have found employment that will be taking our family out of Idaho to Utah. Although we are sad to leave Idaho, we look forward to the new opportunity afforded us. Idaho will always have a special place in our hearts. We will continue to stay involved and look for opportunities to serve and stand up for conservative values wherever life takes us.
It has been a great honor to serve the people of the City of Idaho Falls and the state of Idaho. Thank you for giving me that opportunity.