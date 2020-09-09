All too often on the pages of the Post Register, some readers (mostly Democrats and even some pretend Republicans) write that the Bonneville County Republican Central Committee is not “inclusive” or that it represents a small minority of Republicans. We are sometimes criticized falsely for not reaching out to other cultures or those with different experiences. Those of us who help run the BCRCC shrug off these attacks because we know they are baseless.
Because of scheduling issues related to COVID-19, the BCRCC has moved its Lincoln Day event from last spring to Sept. 19. Our honored guest is Candace Owens who was born in the liberal stronghold of Stamford, Connecticut and raised by her grandparents. Candace studied journalism at the University of Rhode Island and subsequently worked as an editor and often featured anti-conservative and anti-Trump content.
Candace is also a Black woman. She breaks the stereotypes that Black people are Democrats who support Democrat causes. For Candace, she recognizes that the Democratic Party and liberal policies have failed Black citizens in particular. She now speaks around the country and offers thoughtful commentary censuring liberal rhetoric on subjects like identity politics, systemic inequality and structural racism.
Blacks Exiting the Democrat Party (Blexit) is a campaign launched by Candace in October 2018. Candace hosts the “Candace Owens Hour” program on the YouTube channel of PragerU where she shares her opinions from a conservative point of view, such as her view on abortion that she calls a tool for the “extermination of Black babies.”
Kanye West, who is or was running for president, has said he loves the way Candace thinks. President Trump has called Candace part of “an ever-expanding group of very smart ‘thinkers’” making a big impact on politics in the United States.”
It is a privilege for the Bonneville County Republican Party to invite the entire community to a responsible and socially distanced Lincoln Day event at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 19 in the open air at Chukars Field in Idaho Falls. You’ll get a great meal from the Chukars staff, see some fireworks, have opportunities in a silent auction to get some great items and even get to hear from the best POTUS impersonator in the country. Tickets are available at EventBrite.com. Just enter the search terms “Bonneville County Republicans.”
We invite the entire community to come and hear this dynamic speaker. We invite not only those who are conservatives to come to hear Candace, but we also invite disgruntled Democrats to come to hear why at least one Black American feels the Democratic Party has failed Americans.
Please come and enjoy an evening of patriotism and good times appropriate for the whole family. In a year where we’ve put a lot of important things on the back burner, such as baseball and the Fourth of July, this promises to be a great opportunity to make 2020 a little better.