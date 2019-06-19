It is a common misconception that America is a democracy. But we are not. We are a republic.
The differences are not well understood, but they are important. In a democracy, the majority rules. In a republic, we are governed first and foremost by a set of principles that are intended to ensure liberty and justice for even the minority, regardless of what the majority is calling for. For the sake of argument, let’s assume that the wolves are California and New York whereas Idaho and about 35 other less populated states are the sheep. In a democracy, lamb chops will be served for dinner regardless of the justice of that decision.
There is a movement gaining momentum in this country to abolish the electoral college in favor of a purely popular vote. And why not? Might makes right. Isn’t that fair? Well, what if you are in the minority — do not your values, beliefs and voice also matter? They do in this republic, but they do not in a pure democracy. When last I checked, 15 states and D.C. have decided that they will award their electoral votes to whichever presidential candidate gets the most popular votes in the nation. If enough states accept this “mini-coup,” we will essentially abolish the republic and the mob will rule when it comes to deciding who is president.
Now most of the time that might be fine, but our founding fathers understood very well how human nature works and ensured that those in a minority still had a say. The electoral college was that vehicle. It awards the states one vote for every congressman a state has, plus one vote for each senator. Congressmen are assigned to a state based on its population, but every state, no matter how small, has two senators. That means that even a state like Idaho has as much voice in the Senate as California or New York. The electoral college does much the same thing when it comes to deciding who is president. California still has way more electoral college votes in total, but we get a little more voice than the population of Idaho would dictate if we went by just the popular vote alone.
There are times in history when 51 percent of the people chose to do something unwise or unjust. An Austrian political philosopher once observed that the crucifixion of Jesus was a democratic event. Our founders understood human nature and made sure all Americans had a voice when they designed the electoral college. The electoral college is critical because passions always run high in the high-stakes game of presidential politics. The majority voice still holds most of the power in an election, but our electoral college system ensures that the majority cannot totally run roughshod over the rights of the rest of the people in Idaho. Let’s make sure Idaho and the rest of the flyover states keep their voice.