For the 65% of you who support Trump, keep hoping for a good outcome. People don’t elect the president because we don’t live in a democracy. In spite of what the media claims, it doesn’t get to pronounce who wins the presidency. We still live in a constitutional republic where states select the president.
Our forefathers were inspired to look ahead 233 years and provide a simple solution for what now threatens our republic. Our Constitution provides two ways for the states to select the president: Either through the Electoral College or, when that fails, in the House of Representatives. This second path may save the day. There will likely be unexpected twists and turns but understanding this second option may ease concerns.
By establishing the Electoral College, Article 2 of the Constitution identifies one method by which the states can select the president. It allows for the appointment of electors to the Electoral College. Each state can use “such manner as the Legislature thereof may direct” to appoint their electors. Most states ask their citizens to vote for electors by indicating their preference for president. Like most states, Idaho appoints its electors based upon the popular vote, and as long as the vote is conducted honestly, the vote is certified by the secretary of state and electors are appointed. Idaho’s electors will all vote for Trump.
Each state appoints the same number of electors as its combined congressional representatives and senators. So, Idaho gets four. To isolate the process from politics, no senator or congressional representative can be appointed as electors. If a state cannot certify the appointment of its electors — let’s say the state’s election process was fraudulent, its votes will not be counted in the race to 270 electoral votes. If the Supreme Court determines that the voting process in some states was corrupted, those corrupted votes will be disqualified. No electors will be appointed from those states. Some claim this happened in Pennsylvania, Nevada, Michigan and Wisconsin.
If no candidate is able to get to 270 electors because of judicial disqualifications, the Constitution provides a second method where the Electoral College sends the top three presidential nominees (two in this case) to the House of Representatives. There each state gets only one vote, chosen by their congressional representatives. The candidate who gets the majority of the 50 votes in the House becomes president. Senators use a similar process to select the vice president by a simple majority. The Republican Party controls 26 of the 50 congressional delegations. So, if the election gets to the House, Trump wins for sure.
No one will be able to claim Trump’s election is illegitimate, as it will follow the Constitution exactly. The media will not like it, but the election will immediately be over and done. If this were to happen, it will be as if by a miracle. For the Republicans, it would be a great day, and for the Democrats, it would be terrible.