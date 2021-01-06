Constitutional principles aren’t taught in public schools. Most know very little about the Constitution, its procedures and protections. We know even less about the amendments designed to protect us in days of extreme challenge. Momentous days are upon us, particularly today, Jan. 6.
Today we count the votes cast by the electoral college. People don’t actually elect the president. We select electors who then vote for the president. Idaho’s four votes were all cast for President Trump. Votes cast by other states, including Pennsylvania, Arizona, Wisconsin, Michigan, Nevada and others, are contested because of how their voting was conducted. Lawsuits have been filed contesting those states’ votes, but today all issues are decided under the terms of Amendment 12 to the Constitution.
The electors have already met and cast their votes, prepared lists that they have signed, certified and transmitted them in sealed envelopes to Washington, D.C., directed to the president of the Senate. The Constitution appoints the vice president to serve as president of the Senate. So, Mike Pence is in the hot seat today. Amendment 12 states the president of the Senate shall, in the presence of the Senate and House of Representatives, open all of the certificates and the vote shall then be counted. This joint session of Congress occurs every four years but is usually just a formality. Not today.
Today at 1 p.m., Eastern Standard Time, Mike Pence becomes the most important person in the world. He alone selects which envelopes to open and which certificates to count. There is no appeal from his decision, none can question his motives and no one else can do the job. In numerous states, two certificates for electoral votes have been submitted, one containing votes for Biden and another containing votes for Trump. Pence is granted the sole discretion under the Constitution to select the ballots he considers properly certified and to allow them to be counted. Mike Pence alone can decide to reject the votes from the contested states, resulting in neither Biden nor Trump having the 270 votes necessary to become president.
If that happens, Amendment 12 states that the House of Representatives shall choose immediately, by ballot, the president. But in choosing the president, the vote shall be taken by states, the delegation from each state having one vote. One vote from Idaho counts the same as one vote from California. Republicans control 26 of the congressional state delegations, with Democrats holding 24. The result will be victory for President Trump and the beginning of his second term. The Senate follows the same procedure in selecting the vice president, and Mike Pence will be elected, if Republicans control the Senate, which depends on what happened in the Georgia runoff elections held on Jan. 5.
This could all be delayed if Congress approves a commission to study the 2020 election to expose fraud before the Electoral College votes are counted. When this article was being written, several other options were still being considered.
If there was ever a day to pray for our country, today’s the day. I understand Mike Pence prays daily for inspiration, and he is in my prayers.
This is a great day for whoever wins and a terrible day for whoever loses, thanks to the wisdom of Amendment 12.