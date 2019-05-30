“The alternate domination of one faction over another, sharpened by the spirit of revenge, natural to party dissension, which in different ages and countries has perpetrated the most horrid enormities, is itself a frightful despotism.”
— George Washington
As we know, many of our founders worried about the rise of a two-party system. Part of the problem, Washington pointed out, is that pretty soon loyalty to party outweighs other considerations — including loyalty to country, Constitution and our fellow humans.
One of the biggest risks of a two-party system, however, is the possibility of it eventually turning into a de-facto one-party system, where the party with an outsized amount of power runs roughshod over its constituents, caring little for their voices or the impacts of their policies on ordinary folks.
On top of that, George Washington foresaw a time when, “sooner or later the chief of some prevailing faction, more able or more fortunate than his competitors, turns this disposition to the purposes of his own elevation, on the ruins of Public Liberty.”
We reach an even greater point of worry when our citizens don’t participate in what’s happening around them. As Dr. David Adler pointed out in a lecture last week, Thomas Jefferson pointed out, “An educated citizenry is a vital requisite for our survival as a free people.”
Without our active participation, we run the risk of losing our voices. It’s not “the libs” or “the conservatives” that threaten our freedom. It’s our own apathy. It’s our loyalty to a party or single person over our shared values. It’s the visceral need for our tribe to “win” and “stick it to” the other side. When we start seeing our fellow humans as less than and dismiss them out of hand with a label, that’s when our Republic is in danger.
In local matters, the need to look beyond labels is even more important. As Idahoans and as residents of Bonneville County, the ordinary folks have more in common with each other than they do with many of their so-called representatives and leaders.
We want real solutions for the issues we face, not mealy-mouthed platitudes.
We want real education reform and incentives for teachers — not burdensome and mostly-meaningless requirements devised by people who have never stood in front of a class.
We want real leadership on healthcare — not six years of kicking the can down the road and then turning on the electorate when they get fed up with inaction.
We want protection for our public lands and quality of life — not continuous catering to wealthy interests that would co-opt our public access for their own convenience.
As citizens, it’s up to us to become informed about what our representatives are doing and hold them accountable. It’s up to us be involved and look beyond labels that divide us. If we get caught up in hyper-partisan rhetoric and give our leaders a pass for what they’re doing because we want our side to win, we’ll all lose in the long run.