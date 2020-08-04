The death of civil rights icon John Lewis has gotten me thinking about my own knowledge of civil rights injustices and the years I attended segregated schools. There are not many of us around anymore, at least here in Idaho, who attended segregated schools. It wasn’t until my last year of high school (1954-1955) that integration started in St. Louis. In spite of predictions of violence, everything went smoothly with Black and White students fitting in without incident.
My father was a restaurant manager and ran a catering business on the side that provided frequent jobs. Many of the employees were Black, and we got along just fine. It also provided me with a glimpse of life on the other side of the racial divide. My father rented a truck on one occasion for a large party. He had a Black employee driving the truck and followed in his car. Partway to the party, a police officer stopped the truck and my father pulled up behind. Since my father interceded nothing came of it, but had my father not been there, the Black man might have been arrested for the crime of driving while Black.
On another occasion, a woman was telling a story about her brother who had just gotten out of the Army and while serving in Korea had saved enough money to purchase a new car. He drove the car to his home town in Louisiana only to be stopped and the car seized and never returned. Apparently, they could not stand the sight of a Black man who had served honorably in the service of our country driving a new car.
These incidents were not unusual at that point in our nation’s history, and in my opinion, the White folks are fortunate that people like Martin Luther King and John Lewis were able to accomplish what they did without the U.S. descending into open warfare.
In 1966, I finished my doctorate in chemistry and took a job at what is now the Idaho National Laboratory. I naively assume that all the civil rights legislation had brought all of these injustices to an end.
Fast forward to the last few years and the availability of smartphones capable of recording incidents as they happened, and did I ever get a series of wakeup calls. I was, and still am, appalled that Black folks are still treated so badly by our police officers and the courts in spite of all the civil rights laws.
In case anyone is wondering why activists like John Lewis are still pushing civil rights legislation, all I can say is, “Wake up and pay attention.”