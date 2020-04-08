Coronavirus is here. It’s real. It’s nasty, but it will pass with time.
While you’re in social distancing mode, let’s discuss another virus that infected the Idaho Capitol this year: mediocrity.
When I look at the work of the 2020 Legislature, I can summon a single word: Meh.
Sure, the session saw some highs. Rep. Barbara Ehardt courageously fought to protect athletic opportunities for Idaho’s daughters. Rep. Dorothy Moon stood tall and led the battle to dispose of Common Core. And House members killed several state agency budgets, including that of colleges and universities, to send a message that fiscal discipline is the new norm.
Lawmakers failed spectacularly in other areas of real importance. In the run-up to the 2020 session, lawmakers promised to address Idaho’s out-of-control property taxes. Nope. They couldn’t get it done. And Idaho farmers will suffer as the state still bars them from planting hemp, a hot and rising commodity.
Despite local representative Bryan Zollinger’s tireless fight to eliminate the grocery sales tax, Bedke and Moyle couldn’t be bothered. They didn’t get it done even though Gov. Brad Little freed up millions in his budget to provide some sort of grocery tax relief. It would have been really nice to give people stockpiling supplies relief at the cash register during the pandemic. But no, Bedke and Moyle ensured that the government will still get its cut while you’re buying toilet paper, water, flour and sugar. How immoral.
Idahoans deserved far better than they got during the session. I know dozens of people who are scraping by just to pay their property taxes. The new economy, depending on the slump’s severity, won’t help those struggling homeowners.
Sadly, you won’t hear much about the Legislature’s failures in the next few weeks, even as Idaho barrels toward the May 19 primary election. Coronavirus is pushing out all other news on the networks and in the newspapers, and perhaps rightly so.
But candidates for legislative office likely won’t tell you the truth about their mediocrity. Sure, as they hit the campaign trail, they will tell you of their conservative bonafides. They’ll blare their support for guns, babies and killing wolves.
So what? That’s required as an Idaho Republican.
Some of the candidates might even be so bold as to tell you they didn’t raise your taxes, as if their not stealing more of your money should earn them a gold star or a high five.
I’m incredulous as some of these lawmakers tout their false narratives. Their talking points are textbook mediocrity.
Yes, they didn’t raise our taxes. That’s so nice of them, I guess. But they didn’t lower them either, and tens of thousands of Idahoans are going to continue to suffer as lawmakers continue their commitment to non-excellence.
The 2020 session could have been so much better. Lawmakers could have stripped more regulations, repealed the grocery tax and saved struggling homeowners.
Instead, Idahoans are left waiting another year in hopes lawmakers will get their act together.