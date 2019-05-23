There is much hype concerning the current state of our economy, and it looks very good indeed. However, there will come a time to pay the piper, and it may be sooner than we realize. The reason is that Trump is jacking up the economy as if the nation was in recession and we were badly in need of strong economic stimulus. Nothing could be farther from the truth.
Toward the end of the Bush presidency and continuing into the Obama presidency, the nation was in recession, and we had need of strong stimulus to allow the economy to return to normal. When the economy did return to normal the stimulus was eased off, and the deficit was reduced.
The economy is now roaring and yet the government is in a strong stimulus mode as a result of the 2017 tax cut and we are running trillion dollar deficits. It is only a matter of time until we need to “pay the piper” with strong inflation. Trump is gambling that this will not happen before the 2020 election. If he wins the gamble his odds for getting reelected are improved and if the economy crashes the odds go down. In any event, he seems to enjoy gambling with other people’s futures by implementing such inflation-inducing policies.
Mark Fuller seemed to echo this sentiment when he advocated for putting our savings into gold and silver. While he did not openly acknowledge Trump’s gamble with the economy, he seemed to realize the gravity of it.
Trump is playing another card to give a boost to lower salaried workers by closing down immigration. Historically, emigrants have primarily filled menial jobs. With the flow of migrant labor, reduced employers requiring this class of workers must pay higher salaries. This accounts for the boost in salaries recently reported. It also leaves many farmers in a lurch when they cannot hire laborers since the more labor-intensive jobs cannot be filled.
Both of these issues, strong stimulus and reduced immigration, are strongly inflationary. Those of us old enough to remember the post-Vietnam inflation nightmare when home mortgages skyrocketed in some cases to over 12 percent need to take note. It was deemed necessary to steal old folk’s savings by devaluing the dollar in order to reduce the debt that had become unsustainable. I well remember my parent’s dilemma when their savings were worthless due to inflation, and my father working to age 70 in an attempt to compensate.
With deficit spending completely out of control with the current administration, I see a repeat of that situation. The piper cometh. The question is when.