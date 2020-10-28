In the world of sports, the use of “misdirection” is a common tactic when an opponent is outmanned, too small or simply ill-prepared to compete head-to-head. The better team must always be prepared to combat the effectiveness of misdirection. In the race for the District 33 Representative seat, the Democrats and my opponent have mastered the misdirection ploy. However, we all see what they are doing, and I am fighting back and exposing their dishonesty.
I am more than happy to stand on my record — but don’t distort it. Let’s have an honest conversation about how I have stood up for our citizens here in Idaho Falls. Democrats and Miranda have categorically misrepresented just about all of the Republican legislators and our votes. Nothing on which I voted was done alone, and most of the time the Democrats fought Republicans every step of the way. I stood with the majority of my Republican colleagues 99% of the time on our votes.
I am thrilled to hear that the Democrats finally realize that our property taxes are too high. It’s just unfortunate that they still fail to understand why they are high and how to address this so that all Idahoans, especially those of us here in Idaho Falls, can experience property tax relief.
Reducing property taxes is an issue that I have championed since serving on the City Council. Not one time did I vote to raise your property taxes. If you want to decrease your property taxes, then you need to elect city, county and school board officials who will quit spending your money. Miranda claims to want you to pay less in property taxes, but for a financial expert, she fails miserably to understand that our taxes are directly related to local budgets and spending. She erroneously believes that programs, such as the Circuit Breaker and increasing the homeowner’s exemption, will solve the problem. But it only redistributes the tax burden. The Circuit Breaker allows for lower-income thresholds to apply to have the state pay their property tax responsibility. But this small exemption for a select few does not provide property tax relief for all of us.
I voted this year to increase the homeowner’s exemption. But we also worked hard to make certain that this increase would not shift the burden to other property owners, businesses and farmers. Instead, we took the money from growth. But the Democrats wouldn’t support that. I refuse to vote to shift the tax burden onto someone else. The amount of taxes levied against our property does not go away unless we decrease budgets and spending. This is how you decrease the levy. My opponent’s approach only shifts the burden.
If a property tax relief bill comes forward that does not shift the tax burden to our hard-working families and businesses that are still trying to recover from being shut down, I absolutely will vote for it. But in the meantime, let’s reduce our property taxes by reducing our local spending.