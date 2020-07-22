The U.S. as a whole is having a significant shift in both economic and ethnic ways, and both Republican and Democratic parties are paying attention in very different ways. These shifts are being driven to a significant extent by birth rates, growth of population centers and shifting economics.
Since these shifts, for the most part, are favoring Democrats, they are making only modest changes in their agendas. It is the Republicans who are needing to make major changes to their agenda in order to stay competitive. This is at the core of the current battles for the soul of the Republican party.
The Idaho Freedom Foundation and similar groups nationwide are agitating for an ever more conservative platform while others are pushing for an agenda more in line with the shifting demographics. This was evident in Sen. Jim Risch’s speech that warned if the Democrats were to regain the Senate, they might grant statehood to both D.C. and Puerto Rico, and that would allow the Democrats to gain permanent control of all branches of the federal government.
This scenario is mostly a scare tactic on Risch’s part that was meant to activate the party’s base, although if the various versions of Idaho’s Freedom Foundation were to prevail in driving the Republican Party farther to the right, it might just become reality.
If the Republican Party wants a seat at the table in years to come, they need to wake up to the new reality and begin a shift back to the center. Instead of making such a shift, the more strongly conservative are doubling down on their agenda. They are working very low turnouts for primary elections to their advantage by urging their supporters to turn out in large numbers while the people who have to work for a living have difficulty getting to the polls.
Republicans who do not support the extreme agendas of the right wing need to wake up to these shifting demographics and start voting in primaries or Risch’s prediction might just come true. Just look at the total votes for the presidency and the Senate. Figures for both have the Democrats with a significant majority of the popular vote for both the Senate and the presidency, and liberal voters are getting increasingly frustrated.
If the hard core right wing of the Republican Party continues to dominate, the pressure for dramatic action is going to reach the breaking point. It could be statehood for D.C. and Puerto Rico, it could be California breaking up into multiple states or it could be all the cities with several million residents getting statehood. There are many possibilities if Republicans nationwide do not wake up to political reality.