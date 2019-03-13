Regardless of your political persuasion, most of the issues which divide us are of limited importance. Our God probably cares little about taxes, wolf preservation, gun rights or even Medicaid expansion.
The eternal principle by which this generation will be judged is abortion and its effect upon our nation and ourselves. We are on a slippery slope which risks the loss of both our children and our souls.
Since the 1973 announcement of Roe v. Wade, an estimated 60 million American citizens have been prevented, lives never lived, people never known, killed in the dark and hidden from view. These citizens will never have families, never contribute to Social Security or Medicaid, never cast a vote for any candidate. Although the scale of death is unfathomable, unless measured against the Holocaust, this practice of infanticide is far from a new development.
The Old Testament people of Ammon worshipped Molech, the fire god represented by a large metal statue with outstretched arms. A fire was kindled beneath the statue and stoked until the statue was red hot. Babies were then placed in his arms, “passed through the fire unto Molech” as the scriptures read, a burnt offering of the living sons and daughters of pagan believers.
I have counted at least 11 different times when the God of the Old Testament condemned this practice, stating at one point in Ezekiel that when the people caused all of those who opened the womb to pass through the fire, he would make them desolate, to the end that they might know that He is God. If the people were sacrificing their children to pagan gods, God would render them infertile.
Never did I dream that I would live to see the day when the leaders of a major political party in this country would vote to uphold infanticide, the killing of babies born alive, too stubborn to die when an abortion was performed. Such actions can only be classified as human sacrifice, a loathing of self to the point of refusal to reproduce. There are many arguments used to justify abortion in exceptional cases and that may be a discussion for another day, but once the practice is normalized to any degree, we risk its practice society-wide.
If we stay on this path, the day will come when abortion will be viewed as a patriotic duty to save Medicaid dollars--the sacrifice of our children for the financial benefit of the State. Absent a spiritual reformation which appears unlikely, the blood spilled by this generation in the land of the free will bring desolation upon this nation and those who support abortion rights at large. When next you are tempted to vote for any Democratic party nominee, remember what they stand for, and reconsider your vote. Today’s Democratic Party leaders are asking, “Is it right to bring children into this world?”
Soon their question will be, “Is it right to let them stay?”
May God have mercy on our souls.