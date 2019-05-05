President Trump often stands in front of a portrait of Andrew Jackson when conducting a press briefing. I sometimes wondered why he was so attracted to Jackson but paid little attention until I realized that Jackson is the president most reviled by Native American people.
Jackson was the primary author of the Indian Removal Act of 1830 that was used to force Native Americans off their ancestral lands. This led to the “Trail of Tears,” among other atrocities that in some instances became genocide.
This is a part of American history that is conveniently forgotten in most history classes, but not in the oral traditions of our Native American citizens. How can they forget and forgive such brutality even though it occurred almost 200 years ago? The effects linger to this day.
I have heard President Trump eulogize President Andrew Jackson as a “strong leader.” Well yes, he was a strong leader, but a strong leader of what? A strong leader of genocide? It is no wonder that he is reviled by Native Americans.
This brings me to Trump’s treatment of the people fleeing their homes in Central America. The major factors driving these people to flee are violence, poverty and climate change. The odds of being able to lead normal lives in their home counties are nil, with a likelihood of being murdered.
A very high percentage of the people fleeing their home countries have significant indigenous heritage. They are the Indians of Central America. So when Trump treats these migrants as intruders, he fails to acknowledge that their ancestors passed through this land at some point in the distant past and have a kinship to Indigenous Americans.
Furthermore, the policy of separating children from their parents as they attempt to cross the border is reminiscent of separating Native American children from their parents and adopting them into Caucasian families. The trauma of separating young children from their parents at a young age will haunt them for a lifetime.
Trump’s statement, “Why can’t Norwegians come to this country instead of these people?” demonstrates the level disrespect he has for non-Caucasians. If I have learned anything in my 81 years, it is: do not disrespect anyone who has not earned it. That is something Trump has no interest in learning. Does he think that these little children have earned his disrespect and need to be punished in a way that will impact them the rest of their lives?
Our nation struggles to this day to come to grips with its past treatment of both slaves and indigenous people. Our president needs to provide a positive influence to our young people and not what he is currently doing.