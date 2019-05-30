I don’t understand today’s Democrats. They are not like the Democrats in the past.
Biden announced for president and said he would fight for America’s soul. To be his party’s candidate, he’ll need to control today’s radical left or follow them. If he does the latter, he’ll be fighting for his own soul.
Mueller finished his work. The Democrats protected him like the crown jewels, then criticized him because his report doesn’t match their accusations. Some of them still think President Trump is a Russian spy. (Maybe they could get Putin for colluding with Trump.) Hillary surfaced to proclaim Trump should be impeached. Her actions in the last presidential election (using the most clandestine/protected organizations in our nation) will be adjudicated soon.
Democrats want open borders, confiscation of guns and voting rights for prisoners (regardless of the severity of their crimes). How safe does this make you feel? The left is also trying to legalize prostitution. They want to announce that Americans are working in the sex industry.
This is a part of a freefall of Democratic hopefuls, each trying to be the most radical, get noticed and make empty promises. The New Green Deal, reparations, health care, higher taxes and much more are being touted without details of implementation and cost. Adoring crowds of college students cheer entitlements like canceling college debt and free college for all. Again, no details or logic.
Like good socialists, the ends justify the means for young women recently elected to the house of representatives. Speaker Pelosi has tolerated their harsh socialism without retribution. Finally, even she has had enough. She now admits anything can be elected to Congress, even a glass of water. Cortez, for example, was elected in a radical, small, liberal district in New York.
Meantime, identity politics, redefining words, hiding illegals, infanticide, destruction of morals and souls continues. Freedom of speech, religion and other rights are naively being trampled along with Americana in general: history, books, statues, even the Constitution. Open borders, restructuring of the electoral college and redesign of the Supreme Court to favor the left, are all attempts by Democratic revolutionists to take over America. Such attacks from within are the most dangerous kind. Patriots won’t let it happen.
In summary, most problems in our nation today are being caused by an abrupt leap to the left by today’s Democrats. It is unprecedented, radical, foolish, dangerous and unAmerican. I remember when Republicans and Democrats worked together. They were friends like Speaker Tip O’Neill-D and President Reagan-R, who played golf together. Congress should shed socialism and legislate, not litigate. The emphasis should remain: compassion, self-worth, responsibility, achievement, competition, self-reliance, freedom, fairness, logic, security and patriotism.