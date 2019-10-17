On Tuesday evening, I attended a … town hall? … put on by the House GOP caucus leadership and the District 30 and District 33 House representatives. It was sparsely attended and that was a bit disappointing to me. After all, as constituents, it’s up to us to hold our legislators accountable.
I know that part of the issue was the change in day — and then in venue. Additionally, it’s hard to get excited about an event when you feel like maybe your pre-submitted question will get lost in the email inbox, and you know that, unlike a traditional town hall, you won’t be allowed to ask questions.
Even with these reasons not to attend, I was still disappointed at the poor turnout. There were a lot of questions by Idaho citizens at the end of the last legislative session, and it would have been good to see more citizens attempt to engage.
Before sitting down to write this column, though, I took a few minutes to check the video I’d streamed of the meeting. After all, these are our “representatives,” and the public in general, whether or not they are able to attend the meeting, should get to see what’s happening.
As of the writing of this column, on Wednesday morning, Facebook reports that the video has been viewed 592 times and its reach is 1,280 people. I didn’t boost the video. I didn’t do anything other than livestream the event and post it on Facebook.
This got me thinking.
There are a lot of problems with social media. There are tons of issues surrounding the way we consume media and share out inaccurate information. However, there are also amazing opportunities available with social media.
We live at a time when many people can’t afford to come to a meeting like this on a Tuesday evening. Idaho has some of the lowest wages in the nation, and in Bonneville County, our wages are even below the state average. Many people can’t even make ends meet without more than one job. There’s a reason that 46 percent of the households in Idaho Falls are designated as asset-limited, income-constrained, employed.
These are folks who work hard every day, trying to put food on the table and roofs over their families’ heads. When we talk about a booming economy, they’re the folks putting in the work to make it so, while oft-touted tax cuts go to their bosses. When they get home, they want to spend time with their children, not go to a meeting where legislators talk at them for more than an hour and a half.
But if they are fortunate to have access to the internet or a data plan or public wifi, they can at least sit down and watch a portion of the meeting and get an idea of what their legislators are up to.
We live in an era where more people have access to more information than ever before. It’s a time where we can use these tools to shine a light on what’s being done in our names. And that’s not a bad thing.